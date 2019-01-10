Zenith Bank’s MD states 2019 plans

Nigeria’s tier-1 bank, Zenith Bank Plc, has announced that it plans to intensify effort in the area of retail banking this 2019, by lending more to SMEs and households; albeit at affordable interest rates too.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Amangbo, who made the disclosure yesterday in Lagos, emphasized that the bank is really determined to increase in its loan book in 2019.

He acknowledged that the Nigerian banking industry witnessed a slow down in loan growth last year, a situation that has been forecast to reoccur in 2019.

But the bank is trying to avoid being affected. And one of the ways it plans to do this is by lending to the low and middle-income people and businesses.