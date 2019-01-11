As expected, Omisore defects to APC

Former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress.

Omisore performed the official ceremony of joining the APC on Thursday, dumping the Social Democratic Party, the platform on which he contested the last governorship election in Osun State.

Omisore had in the run-off for the governorship election backed the APC against his former party, Peoples Democratic Party, paving the way for Gboyega Oyetola to emerge, with Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as runner up.

Omisore, who revealed when Governor Oyetola and his entourage, including the Chairman of the APC in Osun State, Gboyega Famodun, visited him in his Ife country home on Thursday, said: “There is no rumour about where we are and where we are going.

“What the APC chairman in Osun State, Gboyega Famodun, said was instructive and correct.

“God made relationship between me and the APC possible.

“Osun is one now and Ife remains the source from where all of draws our strength.

“I don’t have to tell anybody that I am with the party.

“Any wise person should know where I belong.”