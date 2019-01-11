Dino Melaye whisked away from Police Clinic!

Masked persons suspected to be policemen have reportedly stormed the Police Clinic in Garki, Abuja, whisking away embattled Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye.

The report said that the ailing Senator Melaye was believed to have been taken to Lokoja, Kogi State, for interrogation over the alleged shooting of one Sgt. Danjuma Aliu by suspected political thugs.

It quoted a close associate of the controversial lawmaker as confirmed the development.

“Our correspondent learnt that the evacuation of the lawmaker was carried out around 2:15 pm Friday in commando style,” the report said, adding:

“Melaye, who has been having a running battle with the Force, was rushed to the clinic for medical attention after he slumped last Friday.