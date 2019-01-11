GTBank Market Cap BIGGER Than Smallest Ten Banks; 15 Banks Trading In Nigeria

On pure market cap on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), GTBank remains the most dominant financial institution in Nigeria. GTBank can trade the ten “smallest” banks, based on market cap, with its market cap [sure, deals include premiums; this is pure academic here].
We have 15 banks trading on NSE; GTBank commands 26% of the total bank value, by market cap. GTBank is worth one trillion naira; the smallest bank, Unity Bank, is worth 12.5 billion naira.
|RANK
|BANK
|SHARE PRICE (N)
|MARKET CAP (N’BILLION)
|1
|Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB)
|34.45
|1,001
|2
|Zenith Bank
|23.05
|722.12
|3
|Stanbic IBTC
|47.95
|491.04
|4
|Ecobank
|14
|337.4
|5
|First Bank of Nigeria Holdings
|7.8
|285.37
|From 1-5
|2,837
|6
|United Bank for Africa (UBA)
|7.7
|263.38
|7
|Union Bank of Nigeria
|5.6
|231.03
|8
|Access Bank
|6.8
|196.71
|9
|Fidelity Bank
|2.03
|58.82
|10
|Sterling Bank
|1.9
|54.7
|11
|Diamond Bank
|2.18
|50.49
|12
|First City Monument Bank
|1.89
|37.43
|13
|Wema Bank
|0.63
|24.3
|14
|Jaiz Bank
|0.5
|14.73
|15
|Unity Bank
|1.07
|12.51
|From 6-15
|944.1