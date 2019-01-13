Mc Oluomo’s death rumour causes tension

Tension is mounting over the unconfirmed death rumour of famous Me Oluomo who was stabbed at the neck during the APC rally last week .

Members of road transport workers at Oshodi, Agege.. and several secretariat of the association., are agitated..,especially because there is no official statement from the headquarters of NURTW.. Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers.

Sources are saying, he was stabbed with a juju laced knife… Three days ago, Oluomo’s daughter claimed publicly that her father is alive and recuperating…