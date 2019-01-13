Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , 14 January 2019

Mc Oluomo’s death rumour causes tension

Younews Ng January 13, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 32 Views

Tension is mounting over the unconfirmed death rumour of famous Me Oluomo who was stabbed at the neck during the APC rally last week .

Members of road transport workers at Oshodi, Agege.. and several secretariat of the association., are agitated..,especially because there is no official statement from the headquarters of NURTW.. Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers.

Sources are saying, he was stabbed with a juju laced knife… Three days ago, Oluomo’s daughter claimed publicly that her father is alive and recuperating…

