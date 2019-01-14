Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 15 January 2019

Adam is new IGP, Why Buhari could not extend Idris’ tenure

Younews Ng January 14, 2019 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 13 Views

Adamu Mohammed, a former commissioner of police in Enugu state, has been appointed acting inspector-general of police (IGP).

A police source disclosed that the appointment would be made public any moment from now.

The source said Mohammed, who hails from Nasarawa state, was “transferred out of relevance”.

He was said to have been appointed from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos.

Mohammed was a deputy commissioner of police in Ekiti state and had served at the Interpol. He rose to the rank of assistant inspector general of police (AIG).

His appointment lays to rest the controversy surrounding the tenure of Ibrahim Idris, outgoing IGP. There had been reports on the plots to extend Idris’ tenure but opposition parties kicked against it.

Idris was expected to have retired on January 3 after completing the mandatory 35 years in service.

A senior presidency official revealed  that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, for a legal opinion on the possible extension of Idris’ tenure.

The source said Buhari is favourably disposed to extending Idris’ tenure “by two to three months” but would not want any legal issues around it.

“The president has asked Malami for a legal opinion on the tenure extension. He does not want to take any decision that will be upturned by the courts,” the source said.

