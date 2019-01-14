Chief Wole Olanipekun leads 44 SANs, 26 other Lawyers @CCT in defence of CJN, Onnoghen

CJN is represented in court by 71 lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN). 45 out of 71 lawyers are senior advocates and all appearing pro Bono.

On the government side are 5 lawyers led by Aliyu Umar (SAN) Main while, the CCT matter has been adjourned to Tuesday 22nd Jan 2019 for the following reasons.

1. Hon. CJN to be served personally with the CCT processes.

The lead prosecuting counsel, Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN), has conceded that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was not properly served with the summons to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja on Monday..

2.Should His Lordship be present?

Upon an inquiry by the tribunal chairman about Onnoghen’s absence from court, the defence team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said the CJN needed not to be present having filed a motion to challenge the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

. The prosecutor Umar SAN then said a short adjournment is OK to enable attempt at personal service of the charge. That is very professionally handled on both sides. CJN s presence is not required because we MUST resolve the fundamental issues of jurisdiction.