Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , 14 January 2019

Chief Wole Olanipekun leads 44 SANs, 26 other Lawyers @CCT in defence of CJN, Onnoghen

Younews Ng January 14, 2019 Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 14 Views

  • CJN is represented in court by 71 lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN). 45 out of 71 lawyers are senior advocates and all appearing pro Bono.
    On the government side are 5 lawyers led by Aliyu Umar (SAN)
  • Main while, the CCT matter has been adjourned to Tuesday 22nd Jan 2019 for the following reasons.
    1. Hon. CJN to be served personally with the CCT processes.
    The lead prosecuting counsel, Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN), has conceded that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, was not properly served with the summons to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja on Monday..

2.Should His Lordship be present?

Upon an inquiry by the tribunal chairman about Onnoghen’s absence from court, the defence team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said the CJN needed not to be present having filed a motion to challenge the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

. The prosecutor Umar SAN then said a short adjournment is OK to enable attempt at personal service of the charge. That is very professionally handled on both sides. CJN s presence is not required because we MUST resolve the fundamental issues of jurisdiction.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Why Dino Melaye was moved from Police Clinic to DSS hospital

The Department of State Services has denied that its operatives abducted Sen. Dino Melaye as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.