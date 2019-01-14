Court dismisses Adebutu’s suit challenging Kashamu as Ogun PDP gov candidate

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday dismissed a legal action instituted by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, to challenge the nomination of Senator Buruji Kashamu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State for the March 2, 2019 governorship election.

The court held that Adebutu, who was nominated by the National Working Committee of PDP for the governorship election, cannot maintain his suit against the defendants because the primary election that produced him was conducted in violation of a subsisting court judgment.

Justice Ajoke Adepoju, in a judgment in the suit filed by Adebutu to challenge the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept his candidacy, said that the PDP National Working Committee acted in bad faith by disregarding a subsisting judgment of a Federal High Court to produce the candidate.

Justice Adepoju said that since PDP was a party in the judgment of the Honourable Justice I.N. Buba, the judgment of the court was binding on it and must be obeyed and respected so as to protect the sanctity of court in the interest of the rule of law.