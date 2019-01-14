FG heavily attacked over CJN Onnoghen’s trial

Several senior lawyers have argued that Court of Appeal judgment should have been complied with before a charge was filed against the CJN

Legal giants tendered various views yesterday on the plan to arraign today Chief Juctice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for alleged false assets declaration.

To Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), Justice Onnonghen should have been reported to the National Judicial Council (NJC) instead of being taken before the CCT.

Other prominent Nigerians including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) and Femi Falana (SAN), condemned the Federal Government for instituting the charges against the CJN. They warned against rubbishing the judiciary.

But, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) chairman Itse Sagay disagreed.

In Prof. Sagay’s view, the question of Jurisdiction should not arise. “I think at the level of the officer we’re talking about now, we shouldn’t be talking of the substance. Did he or did he not do it? That’s all,” he said.

interestingly too,Governors of the South-South geopolitical zone on Sunday urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to ignore the summons issued to him by the Code of Conduct Tribunal to come and defend the false assets declaration charges levelled against him.