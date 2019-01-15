Doyin Okupe charged for Diverting N702 million from Arms Fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on January 14, 2019 arraigned Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, on a 59-count charge bordering on “money laundering and criminal diversion of funds” to the tune of N702, 000, 000 (Seven Hundred and Two Million Naira) only.

Okupe was brought before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court, Maitama, along with two companies, Value Trust Investment Ltd and Abrahams Telecoms Ltd allegedly involved in the commission of the fraud.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Upon his plea, the prosecuting counsel, Ibrahim Audu, asked for a date for “commencement of the trial”.

However, Okupe’s counsel, Tolu Babaleiye, through a motion on notice dated December 17, 2018 prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail.

Babaleiye further urged the court to admit the defendant to bail on self recognizance adding that “he will not jump bail as he is well known.

After listening to all the arguments, Justice Ojukwu granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100 million with one surety in like sum.

The trial judge said: “The surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court, and must depose to an affidavit of means, must have landed properties which must also be within the jurisdiction of the court. Must submit to the court tax clearance papers from 2016 to 2018, also have recent passport photograph. The surety and defendant must deposit their international passport to the court. The documents are to be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar Litigation of the court.”

Justice Ojukwu, thereafter, adjourned to February 27, 28 and March 6, 2019 for trial.