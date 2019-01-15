Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
FG orders Imohimi EdgaI to remain Lagos CP

Younews Ng January 15, 2019 News, Politics

Contrary to an earlier signal of his redeployment to Abuja as the CP Explosive Ordinance Department, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, is poised to remain as the Command’s boss.

Mr Imohimi was on Tuesday expected to hand over to his supposed successor, Kayode Egbetokun at Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja,but the handover did not hold as ‘they’ await further action from the command.

However, a directive “from above” as gathered, has reversed his redeployment, owing to what was described as his operational prowess that brought crime to its barest minimum in Lagos State.

