Tuesday , 15 January 2019

The rise and rise of Rotimi Sulyman

Younews Ng January 15, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 16 Views

Mr Rotimi Sulyman. A great impresario with a class is trending in media circle.. His meteoric rise in media is a reason and his knack for exclusives balanced stories and canny ability to dig deep, as well as his urbane human relation are attractive things about him.

The SA on Media and Strategy to the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, younews gathered is also notable for his sound philosophical reasoning and quiet,but almost always profoundly right on issues.

