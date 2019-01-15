What will you remember IGP, Idris for?..9 things

Nothing lasts forever. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris is now history. His deeds while in office will live with him for and as goodwill or for evil. Those deeds will attract curses or blessings on him in the nearest future.

The outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris has played his part in the Nigeria Police Force. Like his predecessors he has stepped aside. He has done his bit and best. Whether it was good enough or not so good is left for history to judge. He has served under the condition, circumstances and situation he met the Force and the country.

Some will say, he served his country and countrymen well just as many would argue that he served his principal, talking about President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed him as Solomon Arase stepped aside.

Top officers of the force in Deputy Inspector-General capacity were retired for Idris to conviniently sit at the helm of the police affairs in the last two years. So it should not come as a surprise that he tilted towards the side of his boss in the discharge of his duties.

Idris era as IGP was very eventful.

(1)Recall that it was his era that the kidnap kingpin, Evans was arrested.

(2)It was also during his time in office that the notorious armed robber cum kidnapper Vampire was killed in a gun duell.

(3)The arrest of the feared cultists in Ogun State, Igun (Vulture) was also under his watch.

(4)His men combined with the Army to gundown notorious cultist cum ritualist Don Waney who terrorised Omoku and Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

(5)The recent arrest of the mastermind of the Kuje and Nyanya bombings of 2015 and several other killings in and around Abuja, Umar Abdulmalik who is one-eyed is also under Idris’ watch. Credit must go to him for these.

(6)What of the arrest of the prime suspects of the infamous Offa Banks Robbery?

However, never in the history of Nigeria’s politics has an IGP been so empowered and emboldened to challenge the Senate President. IGP Idris invited the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki for questioning over his alleged involvement in the Offa Banks Robbery.

(7)What of the order to arrest the wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, who was guest to then Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose?

(8)Can we forget the cat and mouse game between Idris and the embattled Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye? Do we still remember the alleged doctored speech tagged “Transmission” by critics which went viral on social media?

(9)What of the assignment by Mr. President for Idris to report in Benue where he was directed to move his office temporarily following the herdsmen killings there? But Idris travelled to Nasarrawa instead. President Buhari shocked the nation by suggesting that he was not aware that Idris was in Lafia instead of Makurdi.