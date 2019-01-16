Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
BREAKING: Raid on CJN Onnoghen, Fani-Kayode apologises to EFCC, takes down fake post

Younews Ng January 16, 2019

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he regrets the allegations he made yesterday against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission wherein he stated that operatives of the anti-graft agency had raided the home of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.
The allegation sparked the fury of the EFCC which swiftly threatened to sue the ex-minister for defamation, describing him as a purveyor of fake news.
However, in a statement published on his Facebook page, on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode apologised for his earlier comment but maintained that some people actually searched the CJN’s home.
The former minister also claimed that the federal government had perfected plans to freeze Onnoghen’s bank accounts.
He said, “Yesterday I was informed by usually reliable sources that EFCC were positioned outside CJN’s home. I have since discovered that the men were not from EFCC and I have removed the posting. The error is regretted.

