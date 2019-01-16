IGP Adam, re-appoints Frank Mba, as Police P.R.O

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, may have appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, as the new Force Public Relations Officer.

This will be his second time serving in that capacity of FPPRO, having served between February 2012 and August 2014 during the tenure of MD Abubakar as IGP.

Mba also served as the Area Commander Area E in Festac, Area Commander Area ‘J’ in Ajah and ACP State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, in Panti, Yaba amongst others.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, as at that time, Suleiman Abba, appointed DCP Emmanuel Ojukwu as the new Force Public Relations Officer to replace ACP Frank Mba who has been redeployed to Lagos State Command as an Area Commander, Area J. Ajah.

You news gathered that before his retirement on July 31, Mba’s godfather, erstwhile IGP Mohammed Abubakar, recommended his redeployment to London as military attaché at the Nigerian High Commission.

