MC Oluomo discharged, pays over N2m at Eko Hospital, flown To US

National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo, was on Tuesday night discharged from a Lagos hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

MC Oluomo was attacked at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ikeja on Jan. 8, and was immediately taken to Eko Hospital, following injuries he sustained.

MC Oluomo left Eko hospital, Ikea, Lagos on Tuesday night after payment of over N2 million medical bill.

NURTW leader left for the United States immediately he was discharged from hospital on Tuesday night.