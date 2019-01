new prices for Nigerian e-passports The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced a new Nigerian e-passport with 10 years validity. Below are the prices for Nigerian e-passports:

32 pages e-passports = N25,000 OR $130 for those abroad – 5 years validity period; 64 pages e-passports = N35,000 OR $150 for those abroad – 5 years validity period;

64 pages e-passports = N70,000 OR $230 for those abroad – 10 years validity period.