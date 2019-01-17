”3 points of Law on why Onnoghen’s accounts shouldn’t be frozen”

No, it is not right..Tthe Nigerian Bar Association, a former NBA President, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Chief Edward Ashiekaa (SAN) have faulted the AGF’s directive that the CJN’s accounts be frozen.

(1) AGF could not validly rely on the Presidential Executive Order 6 because the charges the CJN was being tried for were about false assets declaration and not corruption.

“It is not proper for the AGF to issue those directives because he is not being tried on corruption charges. He was charged with false declaration of assets… the AGF has exceeded his power to issue those directives.

(2)AGF’s directive was not backed by a court order… before you freeze somebody’s account, you have to obtain a court order. Is there any order of court? You cannot just freeze an ordinary citizen’s account let alone that of the CJN. He has not even been arraigned.“He is presumed innocent. Why will you freeze the account of a person that is presumed innocent?

(3) Federal High Court has issued an order that he should not be arraigned, so ,the matter to take its full course. If you want to freeze his account, why won’t an application be made and the order made. It is a dangerous trend.