Atiku Abubakar travels to United States of America?

Question mark means one is in doubt.. So, has Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, arrived the United States of America?..this is trending

“It is true. He left Nigeria last night for the USA,” a top source at the PDP Presidential Campaign revealed on Thursday evening.

The trip, coming barely a month to the 2019 presidential ballot, is a potential political masterstroke as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been claiming that Atiku has corruption cases waiting for him in America and would be arrested once he visited the country.

On the contrary ,however another source close to, former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said he has not travelled to the United States of America (USA), his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Paul Ibe, has said.

Ibe told our correspondent via a telephone chat Thursday afternoon that online reports which stated that Atiku had travelled to the US were a figment of the imagination of the authors.

“You know what the social media can do. You know the social media for what they are now. It is not true. His Excellency hasn’t gone anywhere,” he said.

The clarification came following an online tweet from the Publisher of Ovation magazine, Mr. Dele Momodu, who shared the web link of the online report.