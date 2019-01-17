Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Buhari slipped and almost fell @ APC rally in Kogi

Younews Ng January 17, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 43 Views

President Buhari was in Kogi state for the APC Presidential campaign. Shortly after the campaign, he was making his way out of the podium when he slipped and almost fell. He was immediately assisted by his orderly and all those around him at the time

