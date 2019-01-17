Buhari slipped and almost fell @ APC rally in Kogi

President Buhari was in Kogi state for the APC Presidential campaign. Shortly after the campaign, he was making his way out of the podium when he slipped and almost fell. He was immediately assisted by his orderly and all those around him at the time
Tags Buhari slipped and almost fell at the APC presidential rally in Kogi slideshow
