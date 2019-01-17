Flakes from Buhari, Osinbajo “The Candidates” Town Hall.

It appears this show suits Baba’s style and poise, and a stroll for PYO… no Atiku or Obi to interrupt!

– Did you see how PMB/PYO complement each other? In jotting notes during the general questions, PMB writes in a small notebook; while PYO appears to be using a tablet…

Presumably analogue + digital = balance?

Anchor woman, Kadaria Ahmed’s relentlessness, and patient explanations to make her august guests understand questions.

Sometimes Mt President didn’t HEAR’ and ,sometimes he didn’t ‘UNDERSTAND’ the questions he was asked until the Anchor, Kadara Ahmed re-adjusted and re-asked the question again and again. Even at that,the VP had to explain the question again in a whisper to him before he could attempt an answer.To be fair to him,he answered a few of the questions correctly.

Again, whenever it was time for Baba to answer questions,you could notice the fear on the faces of Oshiomhole,Amaechi,Lai and Fashola…eyes red,breaths held up.The cameras exposed a lot.

However Osinbajo ,equipped with statistics helped a lot to answer questions posted to his boss in addition to those posted to him.