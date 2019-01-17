Onnoghen’s five accounts frozen by FG

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen’s five accounts have been frozen.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has requested the Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze the accounts.

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), in the charge it filed against the CJN before the Code of Conduct tribunal (CCT) for which he was to be arraigned on January 14, accused Justice Onnoghen of failing to declare the accounts.

In a letter, written on the official letterhead of the AGF, but signed by Abiodun Aikomo, dated January 14, 2019, and received same date at the office of the Director of NFIU, the AGF directed that the accounts be frozen pending the conclusion of the charge before the CCT.

The letter has as its heading: “Re: Request for freezing of bank accounts subject to investigation and prosecution pursuant to Presidential Executive Order No: 6 of 5th July 2018 on the Preservation of Assets Connected with Corruption.”

It reads: “I am directed by Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to request that you, pursuant to Executive Order 6 of 2018, forthwith restrict normal banking operations on certain accounts belonging to Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen pending final determination of the case against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT/ABJ/1/19 – Federal Republic of Nigeria v Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen Nkanu Walter Samuel.

“These accounts are: Account number 5001062683 (euro) Standard Chartered Bank; 5001062683 (pounds); 0001062650 (dollar); 0010626667 (naira), and 5001062683 (naira).”

The row over the rescheduled arraignment of the CJN continued yesterday, with the chairman of the Presidential Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay and a multilateral diplomat, Dr. Babafemi Badejo, giving reasons the CJN matter should not be referred to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Prof. Sagay argued that Justice Onnoghen’s false asset declaration could not be first determined by the NJC, adding that those making such a suggestion got it wrong.