Panic in Police, Officers lobbying as IGP Adamu plans massive deployment

Police officers are on edge as we write, and intensive lobbying is ongoing ,over the body language of the new IGP,adamu…There will be massive deployment in the police ahead of the forthcoming elections, Acting Inspector-General (Ag. IG) of Police Mohammed Adamu told senior officers yesterday.

He also warned politicians to refrain from activities that can trigger violence, saying that the Force will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone who poses a threat to peace.

Adamu spoke at the Force Headquarters in Abuja after taking the baton from Ibrahim Idris, who retired from service on Tuesday as IG after turning 60, the statutory retirement age.

He said: “In the interim, let me use this opportunity to quickly remind you that aside our routine operations, we have within the short term, two major national assignments where our professionalism and commitment to duty will once again be subjected to national and international scrutiny.

“First, is the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections on 16th February, 2019 and next are the governorship, State Assembly, and Federal Capital Territory Area council elections on Saturday, 2nd Marc

“These national engagements are of immediate priority to my leadership and, hence, in the next few days, the nation shall witness concerted police deployments and other activities which will all be directed at ensuring quality election security service delivery by the Police, being the lead agency in election security management.