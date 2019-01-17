UBA gives N30m to 20 Wise Savers promo winners

United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Tuesday gave N30 million to 20 customers that emerged winners at the first quarterly draw of the ongoing UBA Wise Savers promo.

The promo, which runs for one year, will see another 60 customers winning N90 million in the three remaining quarters of the year. This will bring the total wins to N120 million by 80 customers at the end of the promo.

The electronic raffle draw that produced the winners was conducted at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, and witnessed by the Consumer Protection Council , National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Lagos State Lottery, Board. The representatives of the institutions were present when the winners were contacted by telephone.

The winners, who cut across all regions of the country, are Nnadumije, Ebube Dawn; Onwochei Christiana Okwukwe; Eze Mathias Nnaji; Christian N Orie; Uka, Okwudiri; Okata Stephen Uche; Okafor Onyinye Esther; Nwanekezi Chimezie Jude; Ayomide V Yahaya and Olanegan, Oyetunde Keji among others.

Speaking during the event, Group Executive, Digital & Consumer Banking, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Anant Rao, said the lender gives priority to its customers and that the promo was a way of encouraging them to save more. He said that 425,000 customers were qualified for the draw from which 30 winners emerged.

“We encourage people to continue to save for rainy day,” he said.

Rao said the bank remained committed to rewarding its loyal customers and promoting savings culture among the populace.

Head, Retail Liabilities, UBA Plc, Tomiwa Sotiloye explained that to qualify for the Wise Savers Promo, new and existing customers of the bank are expected to make a N10,000 monthly deposit into their UBA savings account for three consecutive months before each draw date.

Sotiloye added that the customer can also make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000 saved for 90 days within the same period.

“Make a monthly deposit of N10,000 for three consecutive months or a one-time deposit of N30,000 into your UBA savings account and save for three months to qualify for the quarterly raffle draws. The promo is open to new and existing customers,” Sotiloye said.