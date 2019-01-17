We’re good to go, says INEC chair

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral body is set for the February 16 and March two polls.

“INEC is good to go as far as the 2019 general elections are concerned”, Prof Yakubu told a delegation of the European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (U.S.) at the Abuja Headquarters of the commission yesterday.

He reassured the international community and Nigerians that the general elections will be credible, free, fair and transparent.

The INEC boss also stressed that the elections will be error-free, as the commission will jealously guide the processes. Besides, he assured Nigerians that the outcome of the polls will meet the expectations of all because all votes will count.

He said: “We are good to go for the 2019 general elections. We are aware that the election is going to be an intense media event but only that international community will also intensely watch the processes as they have always done and I want to assure you that we will not fail the international community and will not fail the nation.

“We are aware that the long term EU observation mission is on ground, and also the ECOWAS observation mission, so the international community is already in Nigeria for the elections.

“The 2019 elections will be credible, we will jealously guide the processes; we will ensure that the processes lead to the outcome that all Nigerians expect. Nothing but free, fair, credible elections will be good enough for the commission.”