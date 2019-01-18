Atiku travels to US under Saraki’s diplomatic immunity – critics

Critics and people sympathetic with APC are saying that Atiku was listed as part of Senate President entourage who enjoys diplomatic immunity as such US security couldn’t arrest Atiku?

They presume Atiku may have traveled to the US under the umbrella of the diplomatic immunity of Saraki’s official delegation.

It is possible that the trip was listed as an official trip of the Senate President of Nigeria, and the delegates to accompany him included Atiku.

Otherwise, why would the Nigerian senate president be there on a trip with Atiku. This trip was taken solely for the purpose of removing the cloud of imminent arrest and prosecution from Atiku if he traveled to the US.

Anyone that knows the working of diplomacy will realize that the US will not selectively arrest Atiku or any other member of the Saraki’s delegation on this trip for as long as the tag of legislative delegation from Nigeria covers him.

This gimmick will only work on the gullible and uninformed. What we are asking from Atiku is to travel to the US as a private citizen.

He needs to take this trip on his own without any government of Nigeria official who is covered by diplomatic immunity.