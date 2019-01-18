Saraki, Atiku laugh aloud over triumphant entry to America!!
January 18, 2019
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar lands in USA!
What a big relief after 12 years!..so Salako and him.. and indeed all PDP people are in celebration mood.
To them, it is a big step towards victory.
The presidential hopeful said he is in Washington, D.C. for “meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community.”
