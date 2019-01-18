Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 18 January 2019

Saraki, Atiku laugh aloud over triumphant entry to America!!

January 18, 2019

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar lands in USA!
What a big relief after 12 years!..so Salako and him.. and indeed all PDP people are in celebration mood.

To them, it is a big step towards victory.

The presidential hopeful said he is in Washington, D.C. for “meeting with US government officials, Nigerians living in D.C metropolis and the business community.”

