Atiku gets blame for staying off debate because of Buhari

Many have been expressing disappoinment in Atiku over his decision.. No Buhari, no debate.

He was there, but walked out few minutes before they announced his name because Buhari didn’t show up.

Not good enough excuse, he’s not just debating to challenge or question Buhari but to reel out is plans for Nigerians. Highly unfortunate. Nigerians want to know what PDP Atiku got to offer having been a Vice President for 8 years, a former member of APC and now the candidate of PDP, the main opposition party.

Nigerians already knew who Buhari is and his administration in the last 44 months.

It is whether Atiku is an alternative to Buhari and therefore not appearing on the debate platform is unfortunate.

Obviously, Atiku had nothing to sell himself to Nigerians, all he wanted was Buhari’s presence to abuse him to score cheap points.

