Jimoh Ibrahim mother,76, burnt to death!

The 76-year-old grandmother was said to be inside her house in the Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos, when a fire broke out in her residence at the early hours of Saturday, around 2:00 am.

The helpless septuagenarian was said to have been burnt to death by the strange fire before it was put out by firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Lagos, CSP Chike Oti, when contacted on phone by Tribune Online confirmed the incident.

Oti said the unfortunate incident occurred, and investigations were ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire.