Sunday , 20 January 2019

Jimoh Ibrahim mother,76, burnt to death!

Younews Ng January 20, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

  Madam Theresa Jimoh, the mother of billionaire business mogul, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, was at the early hours of Saturday burnt to death in a fire which engulfed her Lagos apartment.

The 76-year-old grandmother was said to be inside her house in the Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos, when a fire broke out in her residence at the early hours of Saturday, around 2:00 am.

The helpless septuagenarian was said to have been burnt to death by the strange fire before it was put out by firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Lagos, CSP Chike Oti, when contacted on phone by Tribune Online confirmed the incident.

Oti said the unfortunate incident occurred, and investigations were ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire.

Madam Ibrahim moved to VGC to be close to her billionaire son after she was released by kidnappers in 2011.

She was kidnapped in Igbotako, Ondo State and released in Sapele, Delta State after her family paid millions of naira as ransom.

Jimoh Ibrahim, it was learnt was in London when the incident happened.

