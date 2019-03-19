The travails of the embattled Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo Kawu have been attributed to relentless efforts to force the Commission to rescind its decision to stop renewal of the broadcast licenses of GoTV on different terms from the past years, as part of the implementation of the Federal Government Digital Switch Over (DSO) policy by the Commission.

The NBC had early in 2018 issued a warning notifying all DTT pay television service providers in Nigeria that their operating licenses will be reviewed in the year 2019.

The relationship between NBC and GoTV has been the subject of agitated

interest among stakeholders in the DSO and the broadcast sector in general following the barely concealed resistance to the June 2019 deadline for GoTV to comply with the policy of the Federal Government on the DSO and channel the carriage of its content through any of the licensed signal distribution hubs of the DSO.

The unsolicited deposit of N2 billion into NBC’s account by GoTV some months ago raised eyebrows as it was seen as ploy to circumvent the proposed change in the license terms of GoTV. The belief was that a cash-strapped NBC could not refuse the funds. However, NBC Chairman, Ikra

Bilbis reportedly ordered the return of the money to GoTV with a stern warning to GOtv to abide by the NBC’s earlier notice, emphasising that there would be no waiver or exemption.

While some stakeholders in the broadcasting industry were commending

the NBC Chairman, the South African owned GoTV were undeterred in their determination to evade NBC’s DSO implementation agenda by other means.

These took the form of commissioning several petitions against the NBC and the DG with particular interest in smearing the implementation of the DSO with trumped up allegations.

Not done with petitions, GoTV along with some unscrupulous, selfish and unpatriotic Nigerians in the NBC and the House of Reps to cause a change to the laws of Nigeria to favor the position of GoTV that the DSO be jettisoned. The refusal of the Presidency to assent to the Bill dealt a huge blow to their aspirations.