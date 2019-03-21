Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Dangote begins heavy duty trucks manufacturing in Kano

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited, a joint venture between Dangote Industries Limited and Sinotruk of China, has commence production of heavy duty trucks in Kano after completing their new assembly plant this year.

Dangote Sinotruk has an installed capacity to assemble and produce 15-16 trucks per shift or 10,000 trucks annually and will create over 3,000 jobs across Nigeria.

With the total investment of $100 million, Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited was formed to assemble different types of trucks. Dangote Industries owns 65 percent of the venture, while Sinotruk owns 35 percent.

