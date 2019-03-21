Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Experts warn on collateral – free loan making waves online

Younews Ng March 21, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 40 Views

Warning against  loan trap has been issued by financial  experts.. There’s another scam wave in town under the guise of providing people with “free” (no collateral) loans.
I’ve seen some of them online, asking interested applicants to download their apps and fill in some sensitive details.

Some of the vendors are;
Sahara Loans
Branch Instant Loans
Davido Loans
Fairmoney Loans, etc

Pls beware of this new antics targeted at your accounts as your BVN number and the phone number registered to your account are amongst the requirements. Once you supply these sensitive details, you may actually secure the loan, but remember, your account would be placed under surveillance, waiting for when there’ll be a big deposit in any of your accounts linked with the BVN. Don’t think you can outsmart them by using other accounts you rarely use. If you operate 100 accounts, your BVN is the only single key that unlock them all.
This is another big scam, pls don’t fall for the bait. There’s always a free meat or bread on the mouse trap and only the greedy one will get caught. Please, be on guard!!!

