GAY NIGERIAN REVEREND; JIDE MACAULAY TO BE ORDAINED BY CHURCH OF ENGLAND

Popular gay Nigerian cleric, Jide Macaulay, will, in June, be ordained an Anglican priest by the Church of England.

Macaulay revealed this on his Instagram page on Wednesday where he also posted a copy of his invitation letter.

He wrote, ‘It is a delight to share this news. I am to be ordained Anglican Priest in the Church of England in June 2019.

“Wait on the Lord, be of good courage and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord,” Psalm 27:14.”

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has always rejected calls from western powers to ordain gay priests.

Macaulay was born on November 4, 1965. He is a pastor an ordained minister, an LGBTQ, human rights and HIV/AIDS activist, community builder, queer theologian, lawyer, and parent.

Macaulay founded House of Rainbow, Nigeria’s first house of worship catering to the LGBTQ community, and currently serves as its executive director.

Macaulay, who is HIV-positive, also comes from a family of clerics.

His father, August Olakunle Macaulay, is a theologian, principal, the founder of United Bible University, and president of the Association of Christian Theologians in Nigeria.