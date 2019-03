The Osun State Governorship Election Pet‎ition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has declared as winner Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the last year’s governorship election in the state, Ademola Adeleke.

A three-man panel of the tribunal led by Ibrahim Sirajo, held that Oyetola was not validly returned as the winner of the election.

The tribunal asked INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to Adeleke and withdraw the one given to Oyetola.