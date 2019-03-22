Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
History of inconclusive elections in Nigerian

We don’t have to be unnecessarily sentimental about INCONCLUSIVE ELECTIONS. The following are the precedence OF INCONCLUSIVE ELECTIONS in Nigeria.

Case Number (1)

ANAMBRA SENATORIAL ELECTION 2011
Dora Akunyili( APGA) ——-66,273
Chris Ngige ( ACN) ——65,576
Margin —697
Cancelled votes——-7,930
INEC Decision: election declared inconclusive, supplementary elections conducted

Case Number (2)

ANAMBRA GUBER ELECTION 2013
Obiano ( APGA) —174,710
Tony Nwoye ( PDP) —-94,956
Margin——-79,754
Cancelled votes——-113,113
INEC Decision: election declared inconclusive, supplementary elections conducted

Case Number (3)

IMO GUBER ELECTIONS 2015
Okorocha( APC) —-385,671
Ihedioha( PDP) ——-306,142
Margin———79,529
Cancelled votes——-144,715
INEC Decision: election declared inconclusive,

CASE NUMBER (4)

KOGI GUBER ELECTION 2015
Abubakar Audu( APC) —-240,867
Wada Idris ( PDP) —199,514
Margin —————41,353
Cancelled votes ———49,953
INEC Decision: election declared inconclusive, supplementary elections conducted

CASE NUMBER (5)

BAYELSA GUBER ELECTIONS 2015
Dickson ( PDP) ——-105,748
Sylva ( APC)——72,594
Margin ——-33,154
Cancelled votes —- 120,000 (due to over-voting)
INEC Decision: election declared inconclusive, supplementary elections conducted

