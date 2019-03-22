Osun APC appeal, says.. we’re still in govt for next 5 mths

5months more to play the cards in Appeal court and Supreme court..the

government of the State of Osun wishes to appreciate the teeming support of the majority of the people in all things essential for mutual progress. As it is, the administration of His Excellency, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor, State of Osun wishes to assure the people that the judgment of the Election Tribunal has been put on appeal.

This is to further assure all the residents of the State of adequate security of lives and properties, as the Government of the State is still the only legitimate Government having the authority to govern the State.

We assure all our people that justice will prevail at last, and the law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain law and order across the State.

We therefore urge all the residents of the State to go about their lawful duties without any hindrance.”

Mr. Wole Oyebamiji ,the Secretary to the State Government of Osun said