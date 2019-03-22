Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 23 March 2019

Osun APC appeal, says.. we’re still in govt for next 5 mths

Younews Ng March 22, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 55 Views

5months more to play the cards in Appeal court and Supreme court..the

government of the State of Osun wishes to appreciate the teeming support of the majority of the people in all things essential for mutual progress. As it is, the administration of His Excellency, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor, State of Osun wishes to assure the people that the judgment of the Election Tribunal has been put on appeal.

This is to further assure all the residents of the State of adequate security of lives and properties, as the Government of the State is still the only legitimate Government having the authority to govern the State.

We assure all our people that justice will prevail at last, and the law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain law and order across the State.

We therefore urge all the residents of the State to go about their lawful duties without any hindrance.”
Mr. Wole Oyebamiji ,the Secretary to the State Government of Osun said

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BREAKING: Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun election

The Osun State Governorship Election Pet‎ition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has declared as winner Peoples ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.