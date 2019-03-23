Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Saturday , 23 March 2019

Lawyers say Osun judgement Won’t stand

Younews Ng March 23, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 8 Views

One of the two Judges who ruled against the APC at the Tribunal today Justice Obiora held that the poll conducted in the seven units is unknown by law because INEC has no power to conduct it….
This is the basis of declaring Adeleke as the elected Governor .

Now, some legal experts are  saying by Section 140(2) of the Electoral Act does not permit the Tribunal to deduct votes and declare a winner.

The judgement is illegal and the illegality won’t stand.

There are precedence to inconclusive elections in Nigeria.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Osun APC appeal, says.. we’re still in govt for next 5 mths

5months more to play the cards in Appeal court and Supreme court..the government of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.