Lawyers say Osun judgement Won’t stand

One of the two Judges who ruled against the APC at the Tribunal today Justice Obiora held that the poll conducted in the seven units is unknown by law because INEC has no power to conduct it….

This is the basis of declaring Adeleke as the elected Governor .

Now, some legal experts are saying by Section 140(2) of the Electoral Act does not permit the Tribunal to deduct votes and declare a winner.

The judgement is illegal and the illegality won’t stand.

There are precedence to inconclusive elections in Nigeria.