Okorocha ‘ll get Certificate of Return on one condition

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed the only condition under which it will issue a certificate of return to Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state.

At a press conference in Abuja, Festus Okoye, chairman of INEC information and voter education committee, said the commission will issue a certificate of return to Okorocha if directed by the court to do so.