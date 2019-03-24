5 Key Updates on Supplementary elections of march 23

(1)APC wins in Lagos

Asokwa said Olajuwon of APC polled 5,484 votes defeat Hon. Ojo-Ade Fajana of the Peoples’ Democratic Party who garnered 3, 258 votes.

(2)APC wins in Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Ekiti East Local Government Constituency 1 supplementary election.

Its candidate Adegbuyi Olajuwon was declared winner of the election by the returning Officer, Dr Chika Asokwa on Saturday’s evening.

(3)APC wins Kwali chairmanship supplementary poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Danladi Chiya, winner of the supplementary poll for Kwali Area Council, FCT.

Prof. Simon Kawe, the INEC Returning Officer who announced the result, said Chiya scored the highest votes of 14,245, to defeat his closest rival, Mr Ibrahim Daniel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 14, 189.

(4).Gov Lalong declared winner in Plateau.

Incumbent Gov. Simon Lalong, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, has been declared winner of the rerun gubernatorial election in the State.

Lalong gathered 595,582 votes to win, with his closest rival, Jeremiah Useni, a retired Army General who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), polling 546,813 votes

(5).APC,Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State leading

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was leading his main challenger, Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in the state.

The results of eight out of the 28 local government areas where the election took place showed that Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress had polled 6,473 votes while his opponent scored 970 votes as of 10pm.

(6)Governor Samuel Ortom (PDP) leading in Benue.

Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the lead based on results from some polling units in Benue South where supplementary election held.

His main challenger, Barrister Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is however maintaining a close distance.