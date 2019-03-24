Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Collation of Sokoto rerun..Tambuwal of PDP losing

March 24, 2019

The collation exercise for the Sokoto state governorship supplementary elections results has been adjourned to 9am on Sunday.

The adjournment following the non- arrival of results from Kebbe local government, which is the last of the 22 Local Government Areas.

The Returning Officer, Professor Fatima Mukhtar, who announced the adjournment before party agents, heads of security agencies, the media, observers and other stakeholders had presided over results of 21 LGs where the rerun was conducted.

However, out of the rerun results, APC is leading with 14 local governments against PDP’s 7.

Incumbent Governor Aminu Tambuwal has an earlier margin of 3413 votes in the March 9th polls.

Before the election was declared inconclusive, Tambuwal of the PDP had 489, 558 votes over APC candidate, who scored 486,145.

