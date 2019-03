Lagos High Chief,Fatai Olumegbon is dead.

Chief Fatai Olumegbon, a kingmaker and the Olumegbon of Lagos.

Very active, dynamic and a lover of cult as well as Justice. .At he point he rose in stout defence of One Akiolu stoolship.. He told an Ikeja High Court that Oba Rilwan Akiolu was chosen by Ifa, the god of divination as the rightful monarch of Lagos.

Olumegbon said this at the resumed hearing of a suit challenging the legitimacy of Akiolu as the Oba of Lagos