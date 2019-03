Is this a confirmation that here in Nigeria , Nothing goes for Nothing?

Stephanie Idolor, the lady who recorded Success’ viral video, receives N500,000 from Delta State Deputy Speaker after she cried out of not being appreciated.

She deserves even more than that. She is the Pilot behind this success. If not of her no one could get this info. Gracia’s.

Earlier, Lady Who Recorded Success Adegor’s Video Slams Her Parents For Refusing To Help Her After Nigerians Donated Over 5 Million.