Anxiety in APC as Saraki plots another coup for 9th Senate..his plan A, B, C unvcovered !

The fear of Saraki even when he is out seems to be the beginning of wisdom in APC

There is anxiety in the All Progressives Congress caucus in the Senate over alleged moves by the outgoing President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, to influence the emergence of new leaders of the 9th Senate.

It was learnt that Saraki was working on how to remain relevant in national politics having lost his re-election bid for the Kwara Central Senatorial seat.

The source said, “Saraki is leading an influential group in the Senate, comprising principally the PDP senators and some members of the APC caucus who crave his influence to win the support of the PDP caucus.

“He is still working on the 2015 template with which he emerged as Senate President with the candidate of the opposition PDP caucus, Ike Ekweremadu, as Deputy Senate President.”

Findings revealed that the PDP group met last week at the Maitama residence of Saraki where some PDP senators-elect were said to have resolved to influence the emergence of new Senate leaders.

The group, according to investigations, planned to work with and support any APC senator that was amenable to its proposal to accommodate the PDP caucus in the Senate leadership.

Specifically, the group, according to sources, was interested in retaining the position of the Deputy Senate President.

The source said, “The group has come up with Plans “A”, “B” and “C”, preparatory to the horse-trading that is expected to characterise the race for the position of the Senate President.

“The group’s Plan A is to sponsor one of them for the position of the Senate President in the event that two or more members of the APC caucus present themselves for the position on the floor of the Senate.

“If it becomes difficult for the group to activate Plan “A”, it was agreed that it should support Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe in North East) who, according to members of the group, was more amenable; and, they believe that with him, they could win the position of Deputy Senate President.

“The group’s Plan “C” in case plans “A” and “B” fail is to support Senator Ahmed Lawan who they believe would not act to adversely affect the group’s interests.”