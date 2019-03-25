Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Now now news.. Another three-storey Building collapses in Lagos Island

March 25, 2019

A three-storey building has reportedly collapsed in Kakawa street, Lagos Island on Monday.

According to a resident of the street, no one was trapped because the building was marked for demolition and occupants had vacated.

The collapsed structure, however, affected a bungalow with three occupants.

