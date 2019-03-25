Now now news.. Another three-storey Building collapses in Lagos Island
March 25, 2019
A three-storey building has reportedly collapsed in Kakawa street, Lagos Island on Monday.
According to a resident of the street, no one was trapped because the building was marked for demolition and occupants had vacated.
The collapsed structure, however, affected a bungalow with three occupants.
