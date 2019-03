Oshiomhole: The only house of reps position APC isn’t interested in is minority leader

Oshiomhole said all chairmen of the committees except that of public account, which is statutorily reserved for the opposition, must be occupied by the APC members.

The chairman said the party is working on a zoning arrangement for the leadership of the national assembly will emerge.