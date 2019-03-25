Rivers AAC dep gov candidate joins PDP, accuses Amaechi of enslaving him

Akpo Yeeh, deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Rivers state, has resigned his membership of the party, and announced defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the letter, Yeeh alleged that Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, forced him to sign an undated letter that he would step down after inauguration.

He said the minister confirmed to him and Awara that he had assembled a team of security personnel who would facilitate rigging of the election.