Access Bank Plc has appointed Chizoma Okoli as its new Executive Director in charge of Business Banking Division.

Okoli’s appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Commenting on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe, said Okoli is coming on board with a deep banking and board room experience. She is poised to add immense value to the bank, the GMD said.