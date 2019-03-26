Gov.Yari debunks Court order on Zamfara APC primaries



Those circulating the rumours are doing so to cause mayhem in our state to satisfy the ego of their masters. You may recall that they have been doing so to mislead the public. The rumours now awash all social media platforms that the court of appeal Sokoto division has nullified our elections, is not true. The statement is incorrect.Those circulating the rumours are doing so to cause mayhem in our state to satisfy the ego of their masters. You may recall that they have been doing so to mislead the public. Speaking further, Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara, says the court of appeal did not tamper with primary polls of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state

He appeals to all the law abiding members of the APC and indeed all the citizenry of Zamfara state including members of all political parties to remain calm and law-abiding, pending the release of the judgement which is currently being prepared for presentation to the public,” he said in a statement issued on his behalf by Ibrahim Dosara, his media aide..

“What the court of appeal Sokoto division division did this morning was setting aside the judgement by the Zamfara state high court on the ground of “EXAMINATION OF PROOFS OF EVIDENCE.” This has nothing to do with our elections.

“The court has not in anyway tempered with our elections, as only tribunal has the right to listen to issues arising from election matters. Again, the court of appeal Sokoto division has not in anyway tempered with the processes of the primary elections. It only faulted the examination of the proofs of evidence.

“Furthermore, the processes of filing the appeal were done after the expiration of period within which to do so.

“For these reasons, his excellency the executive governor of Zamfara state and chairman Nigeria Governors Forum and senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is appealing to all members of the APC and it’s supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.”

Dosara said Yari appreciated the concern of all party members and supporters.