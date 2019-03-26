Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

GTBank congratulates Buhari on reelection, Agbaje presents letter

Younews Ng March 26, 2019 Business, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 29 Views

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the renewal of his mandate by the electorate.

A letter addressed to the President and signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the bank, reads inter alia:

“Your re-election rewards a tireless commitment to serving the Nigerian people. It is also the greatest achievement of an exceptional campaign that demonstrated the strength and maturity of Nigeria’s democracy to the entire world.

“In re-electing you as President, the Nigerian people have embraced change, hope and confidence in your leadership. Undoubtedly, the trust placed in you for the second time by the citizenry will be a source of great inspiration to continue the good work which will steer Nigeria firmly on the path of development.”

The bank also wishes President Buhari continued success

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Gov.Yari debunks Court order on Zamfara APC primaries

The rumours now awash all social media platforms that the court of appeal Sokoto division ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.