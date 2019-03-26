GTBank congratulates Buhari on reelection, Agbaje presents letter

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the renewal of his mandate by the electorate.

A letter addressed to the President and signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the bank, reads inter alia:

“Your re-election rewards a tireless commitment to serving the Nigerian people. It is also the greatest achievement of an exceptional campaign that demonstrated the strength and maturity of Nigeria’s democracy to the entire world.

“In re-electing you as President, the Nigerian people have embraced change, hope and confidence in your leadership. Undoubtedly, the trust placed in you for the second time by the citizenry will be a source of great inspiration to continue the good work which will steer Nigeria firmly on the path of development.”

The bank also wishes President Buhari continued success