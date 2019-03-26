Nigerian Ex Beauty Queen Dies During Bum bum Enlargement Surgery In Lagos!

A Nigeria Beauty Queen had died in a failed fat transfer surgery for buttocks ,breast and hips enlargement.

Problem began , when fats that where meant to be transferred to her hips got into her lungs and caused her to drift into coma, even after she was immediately rushed to Vedic Hospital in Lekki, where she was placed on life support, before she was transferred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, she died there, after 32 days in coma.

The Face of Democracy Transformation 2013 Winner Onwuzuligbo Nneka Miriam has died on February 3rd after a 31days coma from December 30th when the surgical operation was done

.According to investigations, The American uncertified Surgeon, Dr. Anu proceeded on the fat transfer surgery at her Med Contour Cosmetic Surgery after having several cases and records of surgery failures and complications.