Nigerian Ex Beauty Queen Dies During Bum bum Enlargement Surgery In Lagos!

Younews Ng March 26, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 39 Views

A Nigeria Beauty Queen had died in a failed fat transfer surgery for buttocks ,breast and hips enlargement.
Problem began , when fats that where meant to be transferred to her hips got into her lungs and caused her to drift into coma, even after she was immediately rushed to Vedic Hospital in Lekki, where she was placed on life support, before she was transferred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, she died there, after 32 days in coma.
The Face of Democracy Transformation 2013 Winner Onwuzuligbo Nneka Miriam has died on February 3rd after a 31days coma from December 30th when the surgical operation was done
.According to investigations, The American uncertified Surgeon, Dr. Anu proceeded on the fat transfer surgery at her Med Contour Cosmetic Surgery after having several cases and records of surgery failures and complications.

Infact, recently two top Lagos Big Babes have been victims of her misplaced professional ethics and operations, which led to improper shift of their buttocks during the surgeries conducted by Dr. Anu.

The organiser of Face of Democracy Nigeria Pageant, Alexander Ajagbonno has expressed regrets and bitterness over the loss of Queen Miriam Onwuzuligbo who was the 2nd runner-up in the 2013 edition of Face of Democracy Nigeria, an outcome which the deceased refused to accept claiming that she merited the 1st crown.

She dragged the organisers to court for legal interventions until last year when the case was finally dismissed. The death of Queen Miriam may be disheartening, but also a lesson to other young ladies, who would not carry out critical research in a particular clinic before engaging them in such sensitive services.

The American citizen, Dr. Anu has had several professional scandals, ranging from poorly conducted surgeries to complications as a medical practitioner.

However, since the last failed surgery on Queen Nneka, she halted all activities on social media including her 43k followers Instagram handle @med_contour, where she was use to posting frequently. Research shows that she may be in hiding.

Additional  report from; .alexreports.info

